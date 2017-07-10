A ridge of high pressure aloft dominates the weather for the next several days. This ridge will provide heat and there will also be plenty of humidity around for very uncomfortable days. Many places will also not see any cooling afternoon shower or thundershower. The ridge will make the air mass more stable than normal.This will probably change toward the end of the week and weekend. The ridge will move south and east and an upper-level trough develops across the northeastern United States. This will make for a more unstable day Friday to allow and afternoon shower or thunderstorm in at least parts of the area. The chances of having a shower or thunderstorm go up more over the weekend as the upper-level trough continues to develop and also as a cold front tries to come down from the north.Have a great evening,Chris