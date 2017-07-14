WEATHER

Slight Relief On The Way

The heat was brutal today as temperatures in the mid and upper 90s and high humidity produced Heat Index values from 105-111 across the region. There were only some isolated storms to cool off a lucky few.

A cold front is approaching the region, but it will only limp across the area over the weekend. There will be a few rounds of thunderstorms as the front approaches this weekend, mainly in the afternoon and evenings. There will be plenty of dry times as well.

The showers and thunderstorms this weekend will take the edge off of the heat. But it will still be quite humid. Saturday will be the most active day of the next several. There is a chance for a few severe thunderstorms with a damaging wind gust threat. Otherwise, frequent lightning and flooding will be the main threat.

Highs will be in the low and mid 90s tomorrow and only in the upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday.

The weather pattern will gradually trend back to a mainly dry but quite hot and humid pattern next week.

Have a great weekend!
Chris

