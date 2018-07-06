WEATHER

Storm off NC coast has 80 percent chance of becoming tropical depression

A system hanging off the NC coast has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm (WTVD)

NORTH CAROLNA (WTVD) --
Showers and thunderstorms are increasing in association with a well-defined, low-pressure system located a few hundred miles southeast of the North Carolina coast.

Environmental conditions are expected to help develop this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days.



The system will move northwestward and stall, or meander, near the coast of North Carolina over the weekend.

According to the NHC, those along the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts should monitor the progress of this system during the next several days.

If it does become a named storm, the next name on the list is Chris.

2018 hurricane season forecast
Tropical Storm Beryl was upgraded Friday to become the first hurricane of the season. Here's a look at all the names that will be used for storms this year.


Early Friday, Beryl was upgraded to a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

Beryl beomces first hurricane of season
Beryl has been upgraded to a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.
