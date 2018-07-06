NORTH CAROLNA (WTVD) --Showers and thunderstorms are increasing in association with a well-defined, low-pressure system located a few hundred miles southeast of the North Carolina coast.
Environmental conditions are expected to help develop this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days.
A system hanging off our coast now has 80% chance of becoming a topical depression in the next 5 days. The system may stall or wander around near our coast. Waves will definitely be up this weekend. #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/GCOplsSpUn— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 6, 2018
The system will move northwestward and stall, or meander, near the coast of North Carolina over the weekend.
According to the NHC, those along the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts should monitor the progress of this system during the next several days.
If it does become a named storm, the next name on the list is Chris.
Early Friday, Beryl was upgraded to a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.