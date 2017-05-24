WEATHER

Storm rips through Yadkin County elementary school

Raw video of damage at a Yadkin County elementary school. (via Cristen Drummond - WXLV)

There are multiple reports of damage in the Triad and western parts of the state as severe weather moved through, including a report of significant damage at Courtney Elementary School in Yadkin County.

The school's gym sustained major damage from a reported tornado. Much of the roof was torn off. The incident happened after school had let out for the day.

No injuries were reported.

WATCH: Wall cloud in Statesville (Courtesy of WSOC)
Raw video of a wall cloud seen in Statesville, North Carolina.



There is damage to multiple vehicles and homes in the area. Yadkin County emergency workers are going door to door to check on people. So far, no reports of any serious injuries.

In Iredell County, Sheriff Devin Villacis said four houses have been confirmed destroyed. He could not confirm reports of people being trapped in damaged structures.

Courtney Elementary School in Yadkin County sustained heavy damage.



No serious injuries have been reported in Iredell County.

WXII-TV in Winston-Salem reports people in the Courtney General Store in Yadkinville said residents locked themselves inside a bathroom and heard noises that "sounded like a train."

The sheriff in Stokes County is reporting a tornado touched down around 4:15 p.m. There was no immediate word there of damages or injuries.


Tornado Safety: What to do when a twister strikes

Storms in South Carolina advanced north, bringing the threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes until midnight.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday night that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Sampson County, knocking down trees, damaging buildings, and causing minor injuries.

Information from ABC News, The Associated Press and MyFox8 was used in this report.

