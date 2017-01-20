WEATHER

Storm system bringing wet weather for Friday, weekend
EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A weak storm system moving across the area will bring wet weather.

As the weak weather system moves away from the region, drier air will move in from the west and end any lingering showers this afternoon.

Dry, stable weather will be the rule for tonight into tomorrow morning. A second storm system will follow quickly on the heels of this first system.

This second storm system will be a much stronger, bringing a more significant rain event across central North Carolina. A few showers will show up across the region tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night then a steadier rain will evolve by Sunday morning. The rain will come down heavy at times Sunday morning through Sunday night. This will bring much of the region 1-2 inches of rain. Here's the latest from WPC.



The very intense storm will pass over the Triangle Monday morning. Strong thunderstorms will form just south of central North Carolina and these thunderstorms could generate some unusual severe weather. The SPC has us in a Marginal Risk for now, but it's something to keep an eye on.


If the storm were to track farther west, that could bring thunderstorms even into the Triangle. This will be something to keep an eye on. The 1-2 inches of rain could cause some localized flash flooding in places that have poor drainage.

After this storm moves off to the northeast, dry air will move in Monday afternoon. Wrap-around moisture will keep clouds over the region through the rest of Monday. Then, a spell of quieter weather will follow during the middle part of next week.

Have a great weekend and stay dry!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info
What to do when snow and ice wreak havoc on your car
More Weather
Top Stories
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for big day
Jewish leaders on alert after numerous threats made
Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
Triangle woman will march in DC to send Trump message
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Fayetteville police investigate death of decorated vet
Show More
62-year-old Carthage man charged with murder
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
Raleigh will follow in footsteps of women's DC march
Garner police strive to eliminate pedestrian accidents
Discounts offered for new Cary learning center
More News
Top Video
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for big day
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Raleigh will follow in footsteps of women's DC march
Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
More Video