Storm system bringing wet weather for Friday, weekend

As the weak weather system moves away from the region, drier air will move in from the west and end any lingering showers this afternoon.
Dry, stable weather will be the rule for tonight into tomorrow morning. A second storm system will follow quickly on the heels of this first system.
This second storm system will be a much stronger, bringing a more significant rain event across central North Carolina. A few showers will show up across the region tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night then a steadier rain will evolve by Sunday morning. The rain will come down heavy at times Sunday morning through Sunday night. This will bring much of the region 1-2 inches of rain. Here's the latest from WPC.
The very intense storm will pass over the Triangle Monday morning. Strong thunderstorms will form just south of central North Carolina and these thunderstorms could generate some unusual severe weather. The SPC has us in a Marginal Risk for now, but it's something to keep an eye on.
Severe Risk on #Sunday is Marginal. Something to keep an eye on throughout the weekend. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/lEO8K8o4xt— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 20, 2017
If the storm were to track farther west, that could bring thunderstorms even into the Triangle. This will be something to keep an eye on. The 1-2 inches of rain could cause some localized flash flooding in places that have poor drainage.
After this storm moves off to the northeast, dry air will move in Monday afternoon. Wrap-around moisture will keep clouds over the region through the rest of Monday. Then, a spell of quieter weather will follow during the middle part of next week.
Have a great weekend and stay dry!
Bigweather