As the surface storm and cold front approach, the atmosphere becomes unstable enough for a shower or thunderstorm in a few places later today. More numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight into tomorrow. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong enough to cause not only downpours but also very localized strong wind gusts. The SPC has the entire area in a slight risk for severe weather.
Marginal Risk for severe weather today across the viewing area. Biggest threat=High Wind. Details here: https://t.co/X1xcsMyGXv pic.twitter.com/r2nFFiwxKO— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 4, 2017
Rainfall totals from this system will average 1.00 inch to nearly 1.50 inches. Given that some streams are still higher than normal, there is a concern for small stream flooding. The rain could come down hard at times tonight, enough to bring flash flooding in poor drainage areas.
The cold front is projected to move out of the viewing area during tomorrow morning. In the wake of that front, gusty west winds will bring dry, stable air across central North Carolina tomorrow afternoon and clouds should break up. Lingering moisture will bring spotty showers to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and some of this moisture could reach parts of central North Carolina, causing a passing shower or two on Saturday.
A northwest wind flow of dry, cool air out of Canada will bring unseasonably low temperatures this weekend with daytime high temperatures no higher than the 60s both Saturday and Sunday, a good 10 degrees below average for the first weekend in May.
Have a great Thursday!
Bigweather