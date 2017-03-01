Storms begin rumbling into central North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) --A front and thunderstorms, some severe, will sweep eastward across Central North Carolina this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for western parts of the ABC11 viewing area.
Ahead of the front, it's been an incredibly warm day with most of the region experiencing a high temperature near or above 80. That could tie or break record high temperatures for the date across Central North Carolina. Then, the cold front will bring showers and strong thunderstorms across the region this evening.
Biggest threat this evening = Damaging Winds. Could see some pockets of hail too. Timing = 6pm-Midnight #ncwx pic.twitter.com/m4zbenNXNa— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) March 1, 2017
The SPC still has the entire ABC11 viewing area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.
"The biggest threat will be from high winds, followed by possibly some hail," ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said. "Though any storm can spawn a tornado, I'm too worried about their threat at this time."
The potential for severe thunderstorms will weaken as this front marches across the state.
"Once that front moves south and east of the region, dry and cooler air will return late tonight and early tomorrow morning," Schwenneker said. "Another quick-moving cold front will move through tomorrow night or early Friday morning. That will be followed by another surge of cooler air."
High-pressure building in will take control of the weather across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas on Friday night and Saturday.
Schwenneker says dry, cool weather, with a lot of sunshine, will be the rule for both days. As the high moves off to the east on Saturday night, a warmer flow of air will return to the region on Sunday and Monday with readings rising back into the 60s.
Another cold front is due to move through Tuesday of next week with potential for showers.