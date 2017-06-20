Storms bring flash flood threat to central NC

Never try to drive through a flooded road! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/tFIll4Xk5U — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) June 20, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains the dangers of driving during flooding conditions.

Rain and sometimes high winds pelted much of central North Carolina on Monday, causing flooding concerns in some parts of the viewing area,As Tuesday began, the National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a flash flood warning for several central counties, including:- Durham County- Orange County- Southern Granville County- Alamance CountyThe flood warning is in effect until 3:15 a.m.As midnight approached, thunderstorms producing heavy rain drenched those areas. Already, one to three inches of rain have fallen. As additional two inches are possible.Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly, the NWS said.Some locations that may experience flooding include Durham, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Oxford, Hillsborough, Creedmoor, Carrboro, Mebane and Butner.Excessive runoff from the heavy rain could cause flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the road. Many roads and intersections in the area will quickly flood. When encountering flooded roads, turn around, don't drown.