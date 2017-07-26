Typical warm and humid conditions with no precipitation will continue across the region through the day Thursday. On average, the sky will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.A cold front now in the Northern Plains will make progress to the south and east over the next couple of days. The approach of that front, along with the warm and humid air mass in place, will help spawn a couple showers and thunderstorms Friday. The majority of those will come in the afternoon and Friday night and there is potential for a heavy thunderstorm.Timing is everything and this is the case with when the front moves south and east of our area on Saturday. It will be a close call, especially in the morning, but the majority of the precipitation should be east and south of Raleigh itself for most of the day. The farther south and east one is the better chance there is of a lingering shower or thundershower in the morning. While still humid to begin the day, lower humidity will start to arrive in the afternoon.This leads to much more comfortable weather to end the weekend with Sunday featuring a lot of sunshine, low humidity for the time of year, and comfortable warm air.In the tropics:The Atlantic continues to be pretty inactive and will stay that way into the weekend. A tropical wave just off the coast of Africa has a small chance of developing in the future in the south-central Atlantic but that probably would not occur until early next week if it occurs at all.In the Pacific, Hurricanes Irwin and Hilary continue to spin and stay well away from land. While no direct interaction with land will occur with these features, south swells generated from Hilary will cause increasing rough surf and coastal flooding concerns in Southern California this weekend, especially along south-facing beaches.Have a great evening!Chris