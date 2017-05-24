Storms leave destructive trail through NC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2032481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video of damage at a Yadkin County elementary school.

Damage from the storm in Iredell County.

Courtney Elementary School in Yadkin County sustained heavy damage.

The ABC11 viewing area was spared significant damage from a second night of severe weather, but areas west of the Triangle weren't so lucky.There was substantial damage in the Triad and western parts of the state as severe weather moved through - including reported tornadoes - particularly at Courtney Elementary School in Yadkin County.The gymnasium and athletic field at Courtney Elementary School in Yadkin County sustained heavy damage. Two school buses were also damaged, as well as some mobile classrooms.Officials told MyFox8 there were about 25 people at the school - including teachers and students - for an after-school program when a possible tornado hit at 4:28 p.m. They took shelter and no injuries were reported.There is damage to multiple vehicles and homes in the area. Yadkin County emergency workers are going door to door to check on people. So far, no reports of any serious injuries.In Iredell County, Sheriff Devin Villacis said four houses have been confirmed destroyed. He could not confirm reports of people being trapped in damaged structures.No serious injuries have been reported in Iredell County.WXII-TV in Winston-Salem reports people in the Courtney General Store in Yadkinville said residents locked themselves inside a bathroom and heard noises that "sounded like a train."The sheriff in Stokes County is reporting a tornado touched down around 4:15 p.m. There was no immediate word there of damages or injuries.YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County was damaged by the storms.Multiple mobile homes in Stokes County on Cliff View Drive near King had varying degrees of damage.The Statesville Record & Landmark reports at least two mobile homes have been destroyed in a portion of Iredell County near U.S. Highway 64.The newspaper also reports numerous trees have been toppled and there are multiple reports of property damage near the Davie County line. Some of the trees blocked local roads, and power lines were down as well.The National Weather Service reported a storm with rotation was spotted near Troutman, south of Statesville, and moved east toward Cool Springs.Storms in South Carolina advanced north, bringing the threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes until midnight.The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday night that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Sampson County, knocking down trees, damaging buildings, and causing minor injuries.