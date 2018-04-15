Ahead of an approaching cold front, we should experience another warm afternoon today with more clouds. Most of the viewing area will be dry through the day, but some thunderstorms can develop across the western counties late this afternoon.More widespread rain and thunderstorms can be expected tonight as the front arrives. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are also possible in the evening, with the greatest severe threat being damaging winds.However, we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. Some locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with this frontal passage with a widespread average of 1-2 inches of rain. Flooding is also possible.Breezy and quite a bit cooler to start the workweek tomorrow, but at least some sunshine is expected to return. Skies continue to clear with plenty of sunshine around through Wednesday. Temperatures will also turn nice and high again by the middle of the week.Thursday a weak disturbance passes by with the chance for a few showers around the Triangle. Temperatures will fall back a bit again behind this system to end the week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart