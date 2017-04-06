WEATHER

Storms move out, strong winds remain

This tree was blown across Hwy 55 in Durham

A strong line of thunderstorms moved through central North Carolina Thursday morning bringing lightning and hail in many places.



Behind the storms, we're experiencing gusty winds that may hit 40 mph or more. That could cause tree damage and downed power lines. One tree fell across Hwy 55 in Durham and there are other reports too.

A wind advisory is in effect for much of the viewing area until Friday.

Duke Energy power crews are watching the weather and are ready to respond to power outages.

Angelica Alvarez has the latest report on severe weather preparedness.



"Something we want to encourage, especially with the high winds we're expecting that could have limbs and trees knock down lines, make sure you stay away from any downed power lines, always assume they are energized and dangerous," said Duke Energy spokeswoman Meredith Archie.

Duke Energy advises having some supplies on hand if you do lose power. There are crews stationed throughout the service area.

If you have an outage, you can call Duke Energy or text the word "OUT" to 57801.

It will end up being much cooler today than the last few days, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

"Cold air will be in full force tonight and while winds will diminish some there will still be a noticeable breeze.," said ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart. "This will make for a chilly night with temperatures dropping well into the 40s."

