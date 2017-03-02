?? Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Raleigh NC, Cary NC, Apex NC until 9:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/ZekTaTjqdB — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 2, 2017

Strong storm over Durham county moving into western Wake county. 45-50 mph winds, lightning, heavy rain. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pYJOvHgpUy — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) March 2, 2017

A front and thunderstorms swept through Central North Carolina on Wednesday evening.The storm moved through Triangle during the early evening but left little in the way of damage, with mostly minor flooding in spots - causing some accidents.There was almost an inch of rain recorded at RDU.Earlier, the National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wake County that expired at 9 p.m.Alamance, Chatham, Orange, Durham, Lee, Moore, and Person counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Robeson County until 11:45 p.m."The strongest activity will move east and south out of central North Carolina by late evening," said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann. "However, there will be a few lingering showers until about midnight. Beyond that, most of the rain will move east and south out of central North Carolina."In the wake of the cold front, dry cooler air will return to central North Carolina. Another cold front will sweep through central North Carolina later Friday and another surge of dry colder air will move into the region Friday night and Saturday.Hohmann says dry, cool weather, with a lot of sunshine, will be the rule for both days. As the high moves off to the east on Saturday night, a warmer flow of air will return to the region on Sunday and Monday with readings rising back into the 60s.Another cold front is due to move through Tuesday of next week with potential for showers.