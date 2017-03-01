  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
WEATHER

Storms rumble through central North Carolina

EMBED </>More News Videos

The ABC11 Weather Team is in First Alert Mode, tracking the chance for severe weather

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A front and thunderstorms, some severe, will sweep eastward across Central North Carolina this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the ABC11 viewing area.



The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wake County that expired at 9 p.m.

Alamance, Chatham, Orange, Durham, Lee, Moore, and Person counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.



"The strongest activity will move east and south out of central North Carolina by late evening," said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann. "However, there will be a few lingering showers until about midnight. Beyond that, most of the rain will move east and south out of central North Carolina."


Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.




The SPC still has the entire ABC11 viewing area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.



"The biggest threat will be from high winds, followed by possibly some hail," ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said. "Though any storm can spawn a tornado, I'm too worried about their threat at this time.

RELATED: Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 2 dead

In the wake of the cold front, dry cooler air will return to central North Carolina starting late tonight. Another cold front will sweep through central North Carolina later Friday and another surge of dry colder air will move into the region Friday night and Saturday.

Hohmann says dry, cool weather, with a lot of sunshine, will be the rule for both days. As the high moves off to the east on Saturday night, a warmer flow of air will return to the region on Sunday and Monday with readings rising back into the 60s.

Another cold front is due to move through Tuesday of next week with potential for showers.

Related Topics:
weatherstormforecastsevere weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Much Cooler Late Week
You've got to "sea" these beautiful ocean creatures!
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
Stunning footage shows volcanoes erupting around the world
More Weather
Top Stories
Wake mom calls 'Charm School' program for girls sexist
NC's Blue Cross posts profit, cuts exposure to sickest
Counterfeit money showing up at Triangle businesses
ICE takes man into custody after standoff near Zebulon
Nash County chase ends in fiery crash
Washed-out roads remain an issue in Fayetteville
Triangle resident attends Trump's speech, is unimpressed
Show More
Cary cyclist's widow hopes to raise awareness
Emotions high as woman faces judge for fatal shooting
Man who allegedly made terror threat to remain in jail
NC Board of Ed to decide troubled Durham school's future
Gov. Cooper budget would spend $1.1 billion more
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, March 1, 2017
NC Board of Ed to decide troubled Durham school's future
Washed-out roads remain an issue in Fayetteville
Triangle resident attends Trump's speech, is unimpressed
More Video