WEATHER

Storms, soaking rain approaching North Carolina

EMBED </>More News Videos

The ABC11 Weather Team is tracking the storm (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Grab your umbrella! ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we may see some strong thunderstorms today.

Early this evening we will see rain and thunderstorms pushing into the region. A low-pressure system will be over northern Georgia by 8 p.m. with a front across central South Carolina and another boundary just to the south of the Triangle.

Stay on top of the storm with the ABC11 News App

Our thinking is the best threat of severe weather will be to the east and south of the Triangle. However, we can not rule out a severe thunderstorm across the entire viewing area, that can bring damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.


The time period would be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. this evening. Along with the threat of severe weather, there can be some locally heavy rainfall through the first half of tonight. Rain should taper to a few showers later overnight.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

As the low moves to the north and forms a coastal low off the mid-Atlantic coast, we will continue with the on and off showers tomorrow. Finally, by tomorrow night, this system will lift far enough to the north with drier air working into the region. The mild temperatures will continue with plenty of sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officials discuss severe weather preparations and tips



A cold front will sweep through the region later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There might be a passing shower with the front. Temperatures will then turn colder Friday and as we head into next weekend, but as of now looks to be dry.

Related Topics:
weatherstormRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
16 dead as tornadoes wreak havoc in the South
Risk for Strong Storms
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
More Weather
Top Stories
16 dead as tornadoes wreak havoc in the South
Raleigh 8-year-old uses birthday to help shelter pets
Man dies while surfing off North Carolina Outer Banks
NC mountain town hit with anti-Trump graffiti
Current, former MLB players die in separate Dominican crashes
Crews in Durham work to repair water main break
Barbara Bush Could Be Discharged Sunday; George H.W. Bush Remains in ICU
Show More
Diner gets 'rat spotting' discount
1 killed in 3-car crash on I-95 near Fairmont
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
Student stabs fellow student in bathroom of NC school
Downtown Raleigh overwhelmed by demonstrators
More News
Top Video
Crews in Durham work to repair water main break
Food Truck Rodeo returns to Durham
Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across NC
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
More Video