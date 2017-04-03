Stormy evening ahead with risk of severe weather

Slight risk now expanded to the NE to include @WakeGov & #Sandhills. Details at Noon on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KqKtrz44de— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 3, 2017
The first will arrive tonight. After a rather cloudy, but still warm, day today, the system responsible for widespread severe weather across the south will push rain and a few rumbles of thunder into Central North Carolina tonight. While rain will be heavy to the west in the Appalachians, it will likely weaken substantially by the time it reaches our region. Still, according to the SPC, we are under a marginal risk for severe weather, with the slight risk creeping into Moore and Hoke Counties.
It will be quick hitting, with rain exiting off the coast by tomorrow morning. Temperatures behind this system will remain very warm tomorrow, and on Wednesday, with a return to a mix of clouds and sun.
The higher temperatures remaining will largely be due to another storm quickly developing in the Plains. That will keep warm air flowing into North Carolina. It will also give us those typical days of Partly Sunny Skies with a 30% chance of showers both days.
This next system will become very strong as it moves into the Great Lakes and will push a potent cold front across our region either on Thursday. This could be accompanied by some strong thunderstorms, then it will turn much cooler and windy for the remainder of Thursday night and Friday. Moderating temperatures and dry weather will follow over the weekend.
Have a great week!
Bigweather