Stormy Fourth of July? Don's got your Fireworks Forecast

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather. Any t-stom that fires on this #July4th could produce damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/L5HgKtRhvi — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 4, 2017

The 4th of July means lots of outdoor activities. So if you're heading out, or cooking out, here's the hourly forecast.Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. we will see lots of clouds around. Those clouds will do a couple of things. One, they will keep some sunshine out of here, and that will keep the temps a bit cooler than yesterday.Two, they will be fuel when storms fire later on.From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be some storms around. Many people will NOT see rain today. Even if you do, there will be a lot more dry time than rain time.However, if thunderstorms fire over your head, we do have a marginal risk for severe weather with the biggest threat coming from damaging winds.From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., any rain out there will die out as the sun goes down.From 9 p.m. to midnight, there will be plenty of clouds around and it will be muggy, but almost all of the rain has shut off.The lack of wind may cause the firework smoke to hang around longer than normal. This would cut down on visibility.So, if you can watch fireworks off in the distance from your back porch, you may have trouble seeing them. For tonight, closer will be better for fireworks viewing.Midnight to 6 a.m. will be warm and muggy with the rain gone. You might see some patchy fog.That's it for now. Meteorologist Brittany Bell will be live this evening and keeping you updated on who is (or who will) seeing rain, and where it's moving.If you're out and about on this Fourth, please stay safe, call a cab or an Uber if you need too, and Happy Birthday America!