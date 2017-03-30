Stormy Friday ahead

Clouds will lower and thicken tonight as a storm system approaches from the west. Showers forming well east of the storm system and cold front are showing up over western and southwest North Carolina. These showers will move into central North Carolina later tonight and turn into a steadier rain with even some thunderstorms tomorrow.A storm system tracking eastward across the Midwest will force a cold front into the Appalachians by tomorrow morning. This front will then advance eastward helping to bring the rain and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms might become quite strong as warmer air air coming northward could create a more unstable atmosphere. So, some thunderstorms will bring gusty winds, downpours and even hail.There's a slight risk for severe storms after 3 a.m. south of Raleigh. An isolated tornado is possible.Temperatures tomorrow will surge well into the 70s and areas to the south like Fayetteville could warm to near 80 degrees. The warmer it gets the more likely there will be strong thunderstorms to deal with.The cold front will move through the region late tomorrow and early tomorrow evening ending the rain. High pressure building over the Northeast U.S. will extend southward into the Carolinas and this should help provide nice weather this weekend with daytime high temperatures in the middle 70s.Another storm system will move into the southern Rockies this weekend.This evolving storm system will bring us increasing cloudiness on Monday and then more wet and perhaps stormy weather Monday night into Tuesday of next week.Dry weather should return Wednesday of next week with sunshine.