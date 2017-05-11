From @NWSSPC, best chance of severe storms North & East of #Triangle, tho most of area is some sort of risk. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/d20MNbEoot — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 11, 2017

High pressure, combined with an upper-level low just off the coast of New England, is helping to bring central North Carolina a northwest to southeast upper-level wind flow.As the upper-level high weakens, a series of weak upper-level impulses track southeast through central North Carolina today and tonight.These upper-level features will support the periodic development of showers and thunderstorms across the region, but a large part of today will be rain-free. With intervals of sunshine, temperatures will reach the 80s again in Raleigh and near 90 in the Fayetteville area.Meanwhile, a storm system moves from the Tennessee Valley by the end of the week. This will bring an increased chance for more widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.This moist and active pattern will move east of central North Carolina later Saturday and Saturday night. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be held down closer to 70 for highs.High pressure will build in behind this wet unsettled weather pattern on Sunday. This will bring more sunshine, less clouds and more pleasant conditions for Mother's Day and into early next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather