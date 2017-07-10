WEATHER

This is Summer

Summer is in full swing and this week's weather will match the season...

High pressure will provide some sunshine each day this workweek and temperatures in most spots will reach or exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit each and every day through Friday as well.

There was a slight drop in the humidity levels yesterday in and near the Triangle, but the humidity roars back today and it will be very humid the next five days.

While an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out any afternoon from today through Thursday, most of us will not see any rain during this time.

By Friday, and the weekend, a frontal system to the north will drift somewhat closer to us. The chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will increase a bit as the atmosphere remains humid across Central North Carolina.

Otherwise, find someplace cool and pound the water if you're headed out this week.

Have a great Monday!

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
