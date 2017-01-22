Strong storms approaching North Carolina

Grab your umbrella! ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we may see some strong thunderstorms today.Early this evening we will see rain and thunderstorms pushing into the region. A low-pressure system will be over northern Georgia by 8 p.m. with a front across central South Carolina and another boundary just to the south of the Triangle.Our thinking is the best threat of severe weather will be to the east and south of the Triangle. However, we can not rule out a severe thunderstorm across the entire viewing area, that can bring damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.The time period would be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. this evening. Along with the threat of severe weather, there can be some locally heavy rainfall through the first half of tonight. Rain should taper to a few showers later overnight.As the low moves to the north and forms a coastal low off the mid-Atlantic coast, we will continue with the on and off showers tomorrow. Finally, by tomorrow night, this system will lift far enough to the north with drier air working into the region. The mild temperatures will continue with plenty of sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday.A cold front will sweep through the region later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There might be a passing shower with the front. Temperatures will then turn colder Friday and as we head into next weekend, but as of now looks to be dry.