Clouds will break for sunshine today as a very warm air mass settles in.This afternoon will feel more like late May or early June with temperatures soaring well into the 80s. We stay quiet tonight, but more active weather will return on Wednesday.A new storm will emerge from the Rockies and march eastward. We will see clouds increase on Wednesday as a warm front moves ahead of this storm system. The warm front will produce showers and thunderstorms later on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Early Thursday, the storm will pass by to our north and pull another cold front through. This will produce another round of showers and thunderstorms. Once again, there is concern that some of the thunderstorms on Wednesday night will be severe.A much cooler air mass will move in on Thursday behind the storms. This setup will remain in place for Friday, through the weekend, so temperatures will run below normal for Friday and Saturday.Friday will be the coolest day, when it will feel like the first of March despite some sunshine. There will even be a little snow in the mountains on Thursday night into Friday, but only the highest elevations will get any accumulation.A warming trend will get underway by Sunday. Aside from chilly nights, this weekend looks to be pleasant with bright sunshine both days.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather