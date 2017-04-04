WEATHER

Feeling More Like May

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Clouds will break for sunshine today as a very warm air mass settles in.

This afternoon will feel more like late May or early June with temperatures soaring well into the 80s. We stay quiet tonight, but more active weather will return on Wednesday.

A new storm will emerge from the Rockies and march eastward. We will see clouds increase on Wednesday as a warm front moves ahead of this storm system. The warm front will produce showers and thunderstorms later on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Early Thursday, the storm will pass by to our north and pull another cold front through. This will produce another round of showers and thunderstorms. Once again, there is concern that some of the thunderstorms on Wednesday night will be severe.

A much cooler air mass will move in on Thursday behind the storms. This setup will remain in place for Friday, through the weekend, so temperatures will run below normal for Friday and Saturday.

Friday will be the coolest day, when it will feel like the first of March despite some sunshine. There will even be a little snow in the mountains on Thursday night into Friday, but only the highest elevations will get any accumulation.

A warming trend will get underway by Sunday. Aside from chilly nights, this weekend looks to be pleasant with bright sunshine both days.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Surfers ride on Australian floodwaters
More Weather
Top Stories
UNC wins national championship
Durham Public Schools superintendent to retire in August
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Fayetteville man wanted for murder caught in Florida
President Trump donates salary to National Park Service
More traffic lights coming to congested Crabtree Valley
Troubleshooter solves Durham towing problem
Show More
UNC fans urged to avoid participating in bonfire tradition
WV woman admits putting dead cats in refrigerator
NC woman charged with attempted first-degree murder
Deal transfers Dylan Roof to federal custody
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
More News
Top Video
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Veteran ABC11 photographer a witness to 18 Final Fours
UNC fans urged to avoid participating in bonfire tradition
UNC fans come in from all over the world
More Video