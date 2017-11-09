The damp, chilly weather will continue today. Rain and drizzle will be widespread this morning as a weak area of low pressure passes by to the south.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says spottier light rain and drizzle will still be around this afternoon, but drier air will start to move in and, after a cloudy evening, skies will turn clear later tonight."With sunshine most of tomorrow in advance of a reinforcing surge of cold air, temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 50s," he said.A large high pressure area moving into the northern Plains States today will move eastward and help bring a northerly flow of cold air tomorrow night and Saturday. This will lead to the coldest nighttime temperatures of the fall season thus far.Schwenneker says after readings dip into the upper 20s Friday night, daytime highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid to upper 40s, despite sunshine.That's 15 degrees below normal, but the temperatures that hovered in the middle 40s yesterday have at least started to get us used to the colder weather.Of course, those upper 20s for lows later tomorrow night will mean the first widespread freeze of the fall season and will put an end to the growing season.The large surface high pressure area will move off to the northeast coast Saturday night and Sunday and the lower-level wind flow will turn more out of the east and south across central North Carolina. This will lead to increasing clouds on Sunday.A cold front will move through during the day Sunday and this will bring a bit of rain Sunday night. The front will slow down as it moves to the Carolina coast Sunday night and Monday. Model output shows a wave of low pressure forming on the front near the coast and this might prolong the rainfall over central North Carolina into Monday.Based on this scenario, early next week will start out wet. An upper-level low is projected to form and this feature will be slow to lift northeast and away. So, clouds and even some wet weather may still linger on Tuesday before dry weather returns for the the middle of next week.