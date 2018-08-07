WEATHER

Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the Atlantic

An area of low pressure has intensified to Subtropical Storm Debby.

ABC11 First Alert Weather Team
An area of low pressure we've been watching for the past few days has intensified to Subtropical Storm Debby.

Right now, Debby is located about 1100 miles west of the Azores Islands.

Debby is forecasted to remain a tropical storm through early Wednesday.

It will likely weaken to a tropical depression later this week as it moves north over cooler waters in the Atlantic. Debby will not be a threat to land.

A subtropical storm is a hybrid of a tropical and non-tropical system.

Subtropical storms usually have winds that are spread out farther from the center, and they are often asymmetric.
WEATHER
WEATHER
