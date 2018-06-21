ACCUWEATHER

Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior

EMBED </>More Videos

Does hot weather turn us into jerks? The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Does hot weather turn us into jerks?

The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. One theory behind the change in behavior has to do with heat causing an increase in heart rate and testosterone, leaving people more inclined to fight.

When people experience discomfort due to something they have no control over, it makes them angry, another theory suggests.

When the heat is high, try not to lose your cool!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhealthsummeraccuweatherheatheat wave
ACCUWEATHER
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Incredible 'elephant trunk' tornado captured in Colorado
Natural remedies for sunburn
Energy demand from ACs to triple by 2050, says new report
More accuweather
WEATHER
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Not Quite As Hot
Incredible 'elephant trunk' tornado captured in Colorado
Natural remedies for sunburn
More Weather
Top Stories
Serious wreck closes Durham Freeway S near Cornwallis exit
TIME Magazine cover features Trump, immigrant girl
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death
Durham police ID man killed in Cheek Road shooting
Show More
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46
NC photo ID mandate headed to House panel debate
Silver Alert canceled for man 'last seen fleeing' NC hospital
Burger King apologizes for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
More News