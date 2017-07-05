It's shaping up to be a warm and humid evening. Temperatures will only drop to the 70s late tonight.By Thursday a boundary across the area will lift farther north, so our rain chances won't be as high. However, I still can't rule an isolated shower popping up during the afternoon.Overnight Thursday and into Friday, a weak boundary is going to move into the area and set up along I-95. This will be the focal point for shower and thunderstorm development on Friday. Areas west of the Triangle will be mainly dry, but area east of the Triangle will get a shower or thunderstorm.Following a warm start to the weekend, the weekend will end with a cooler-than-average day on Sunday as a large trough of low pressure settles over the East. There will be showers and thunderstorms again, mainly east of the Triangle, but most areas remain dry Sunday afternoon.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell