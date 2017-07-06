A warm, humid, typically summery air mass will continue in the area the next few days.A front to the north will stay too far to the north to bring any widespread showers or storms today, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can develop around the Triangle late this afternoon and early this evening. The best chance for any shower or thunderstorm will be to the west of Raleigh.Expect high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and with the humidity it will feel like 100+.On Friday and Saturday, continued hot and humid conditions may spark another shower or thunderstorm, but they will remain very spotty until Saturday Afternoon.High pressure will build in later this weekend and linger into early next week with drier, and slightly cooler, air. High temperatures will be back down into the upper 80s and the humidity levels will come down, at least a bit.More opportunities for showers and thunderstorms return by Tuesday.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather