As high pressure shifts to the south and east today, it will turn more humid and more unstable with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the afternoon. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours before waning overnight.

A cold front will then approach the area on Monday with more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. With ample low-level moisture to work with, some of these storms can bring locally heavy rainfall with flash flooding as well as damaging winds.

Behind this front, it will turn cooler and drier for the middle of the week with some sunshine.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart

