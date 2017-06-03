WEATHER

Few Storms Sunday

It will be very warm again Sunday, but the humidity will rise making it feel noticeably "stickier". The increase moisture in the area will also help to develop scattered storms tomorrow afternoon.

By Monday afternoon a cold front will cross the region bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Right now the severe threat Monday is on the low end, but some of the stronger storms could produce brief gusty winds.

A bit cooler and noticeably drier air will follow for Tuesday through Thursday with some sunshine.

It looks to remain dry into Friday with plenty of sunshine, however the heat and humidity will begin to creep back up again.
Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

