High pressure which brought dry and seasonably nice weather across central North Carolina today is moving off to the east. Clouds will increase across the region later this evening as a storm and cold front approach from the west.Some rain will move into central North Carolina late tonight and continue into tomorrow morning as that storm and front cross the Carolinas. This will not be a very heavy rainfall in fact most places will see less than 0.25 of an inch.Dry weather will sweep in from the west around midday tomorrow ending the wet weather and bringing a clearing sky tomorrow afternoon.Temperatures will still be to the nice side of average with highs around 60 F.Behind that cold front, much cooler air will follow for tomorrow night and Friday. However, this cooler weather will be short-lived and not all that impressive. Temperatures on Friday will top out in the mid- to upper 40s which will be a couple of degrees shy of seasonable averages mainly due to the sunshine counteracting the chill.High pressure currently over the West will be forced to move eastward and into the Deep South Friday and Saturday. This will help bring a cool northwest flow on Friday and a cold start to Saturday, the last day of 2016. However, Saturday is expected to be fairly sunny most of the day. This sunshine combined with a warmer wind will help temperatures to rebound into the lower 50s.Another cold front will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, New Year's Day. This system should bring central North Carolina lowering clouds and the chance for a shower on New Years Day. However, it does not look as if there will be any important rain moving into the region until Sunday night. The front is expected to stall over or just south of central North Carolina Sunday night and early Monday of next week.This front should help bring rainy weather to central North Carolina Sunday night through Monday night and perhaps into Tuesday of next week.Have a great evening,Chris