Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues

Hit 101 yesterday...first time we've hit 100 degrees at RDU since June 16th, 2015. pic.twitter.com/OrzjEVzLMy — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) July 23, 2017

The heat and humidity will remain in full force across the Triangle today with afternoon temperatures soaring well into the 90s. While a stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, the best chance will be over the mountains.An excessive heat warning is in effect until 7 p.m. today, meaning some spots could have heat index temperatures as high as 115 degrees.Heat index values that high can make the body more vulnerable to heat related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.So, make sure to take extra precaution if you have to work outdoors Sunday.After a warm and muggy night, another hot and steamy day is in store Monday. However, there will also be an increased chance for thunderstorms as a cold front nears from the northwest. Any thunderstorm will be capable of producing torrential, flooding downpours and a damaging wind gust.The frontal boundary will stall out in the vicinity Tuesday and will continue to serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity.Temperatures will lower somewhat Wednesday with clouds, some sun and still the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday looks to become dry as this front moves away.