Showers & storms will move across central North Carolina Sunday. We're watching the potential for severe weather. Most of the rain will move through late Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/SsOJOb3tUl — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) April 12, 2018

High pressure will continue to settle east of the area allowing south winds to pump in warmer air across central North Carolina. Lows tonight will drop to the low 50s with mostly clear skies.Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees Friday with mostly sunny skies. Southerly flow will keep things warm on Saturday, but clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of our next storm system.On Sunday a cold front and low pressure system will move across the state. That will develop a line of showers and storms. There's the potential that some of the those storms Sunday could be severe if there is enough wind shear and instability in place. Most of the rain will move through late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.Temperatures cool down to the mid 60s behind the front Monday, but highs will get closer to average by mid week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell