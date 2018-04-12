WEATHER

80s For the Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure will continue to settle east of the area allowing south winds to pump in warmer air across central North Carolina. Lows tonight will drop to the low 50s with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees Friday with mostly sunny skies. Southerly flow will keep things warm on Saturday, but clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of our next storm system.

On Sunday a cold front and low pressure system will move across the state. That will develop a line of showers and storms. There's the potential that some of the those storms Sunday could be severe if there is enough wind shear and instability in place. Most of the rain will move through late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.



Temperatures cool down to the mid 60s behind the front Monday, but highs will get closer to average by mid week.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
A big warm up is on the way!
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Man assaulted in home, taken to bank and forced to withdraw cash
FORSCOM at Fort Bragg evacuated after threat
Missing Rocky Mount mother found safe
Knightdale police investigating after infant found dead
Nope! Bull City Burger serves up 'tarantula burger'
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Mom accused of giving pot to baby asks for visitation, judge denies motion
135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak recalled
Show More
Coyote that bit Wake Forest man tests positive for rabies
Prosecutors seek death penalty against Erica Parsons' adoptive mother
Nurse allegedly 'deliberately introduced' air into patients' arteries
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
Fourth-grader's appeal to stop bullying goes viral
More News