Much Colder Today

A chilly day is on tap for today despite high pressure promoting plenty of sunshine. Another cold night is coming up tonight with patchy clouds returning as a weak disturbance moves into the area from the west.

This little feature will not have much moisture to work with and will just bring us some increased clouds on Sunday. The cold air will retreat and so we will warm up nicely. Sunday looks to be a pleasant day by early February standards.

On Monday, a front sitting stationary to our south will start to retreat northward. It will turn even warmer as sunshine fades behind some clouds. Overall, it looks like a pleasant day. However, we can't rule out a shower as that front moves through on Monday night. Areas west of the Triangle have a better chance to have a shower.

Very warm air will surge northward into the region in the wake of this warm front. Tuesday will feature record-challenging warmth with sunshine and a few clouds; it will turn breezy as well.

Meanwhile, a powerful storm system will form over the Midwest on Tuesday, which will pull a cold front toward the area. The front likely will cause showers and perhaps even thunderstorms when it moves through. For now, it appears the wet weather will affect us later on Tuesday night through the first part of Wednesday. If the front moves a little slower and ends up moving through during the warmest part of the day, then there will be some potential for heavier and gusty storms.

Look for much colder air to return at the end next week behind the front with highs likely in the 40s or near 50 both on Thursday and Friday. Milder air likely returns next weekend, though.

Have a great weekend,
Steve Stewart

Shaw University split over idea of Raleigh PD substation
Murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95
Crews battle Roxboro apartment fire
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Auto insurers want your premiums to go up 14 percent
