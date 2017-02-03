Colder and drier air will push into the region tonight as high pressure currently centered over the Midwest settles into the area. It will clear out as it dips into the middle 20s tonight, the coldest night we have seen in about three weeks. Tomorrow, we will stay chilly despite bright sunshine as that area of high pressure passes overhead.Another cold night is coming up tomorrow night, but it won't be quite as bad thanks to some patchy clouds returning as a weak disturbance moves into the area from the west.This little feature will not have much moisture to work with and will just bring us a few clouds on Sunday. The cold air will retreat and so we will warm up nicely. Sunday looks to be a pleasant day by early-February standards.On Monday, a front sitting stationary to our south will start to retreat northward. It will turn even warmer as sunshine fades behind some clouds. Overall, it looks like a pleasant day. However, we can't rule out a shower as that front moves through Monday night. Areas west of the Triangle have a better chance to see a shower.Very warm air will surge northward into the region in the wake of this warm front. Tuesday will feature record-challenging warmth with sunshine and a few clouds; it will turn breezy as well.Meanwhile, a powerful storm system will form over the Midwest Tuesday, which will pull a cold front toward the area. The front likely will cause showers and perhaps even thunderstorms when it moves through.For now, it appears the wet weather will affect us later Tuesday night through the first part of Wednesday. If the front moves a little slower and ends up moving through during the warmest part of the day, then there will be some potential for heavier and gusty storms.Look for much colder air to return at the end next week behind the front with highs likely in the 40s or low 50s both Thursday and Friday. Milder air likely returns next weekend, though.Have a great weekend,Chris