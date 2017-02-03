WEATHER

Much Colder Tonight

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Colder and drier air will push into the region tonight as high pressure currently centered over the Midwest settles into the area. It will clear out as it dips into the middle 20s tonight, the coldest night we have seen in about three weeks. Tomorrow, we will stay chilly despite bright sunshine as that area of high pressure passes overhead.
Another cold night is coming up tomorrow night, but it won't be quite as bad thanks to some patchy clouds returning as a weak disturbance moves into the area from the west.

This little feature will not have much moisture to work with and will just bring us a few clouds on Sunday. The cold air will retreat and so we will warm up nicely. Sunday looks to be a pleasant day by early-February standards.

On Monday, a front sitting stationary to our south will start to retreat northward. It will turn even warmer as sunshine fades behind some clouds. Overall, it looks like a pleasant day. However, we can't rule out a shower as that front moves through Monday night. Areas west of the Triangle have a better chance to see a shower.

Very warm air will surge northward into the region in the wake of this warm front. Tuesday will feature record-challenging warmth with sunshine and a few clouds; it will turn breezy as well.

Meanwhile, a powerful storm system will form over the Midwest Tuesday, which will pull a cold front toward the area. The front likely will cause showers and perhaps even thunderstorms when it moves through.
For now, it appears the wet weather will affect us later Tuesday night through the first part of Wednesday. If the front moves a little slower and ends up moving through during the warmest part of the day, then there will be some potential for heavier and gusty storms.

Look for much colder air to return at the end next week behind the front with highs likely in the 40s or low 50s both Thursday and Friday. Milder air likely returns next weekend, though.

Have a great weekend,
Chris

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Colder air for the weekend, snowflakes flying
Why are Santa Ana winds so dry?
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
Deer get stuck in gas station
More Weather
Top Stories
Water emergency shuts down restaurants, schools, and UNC
ABC11 Together: How to help, get water in Orange County
No water at UNC, students respond on social media
Murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95
Crews battle Roxboro apartment fire
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Auto insurers want your premiums to go up 14 percent
Show More
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
Raleigh man charged with attempted rape
Man killed, officer shot while trying to serve warrant
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Man arrested in bright lights road rage shooting
More News
Top Video
Frustrations mount over recalled Samsung washer repairs
Water emergency shuts down restaurants, schools, and UNC
Raleigh man charged with attempted rape
Murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95
More Video