A weak north south oriented surface storm (a weak Alberta Clipper type system) is passing well north of Central North Carolina as planned with a trailing cold front. This front or at least the surge of cold air is currently sweeping through central North Carolina and this new surge of dry colder air will reinforce the cooler weather that has already moved into the region tonight and tomorrow. High pressure building in from the Plains States will move in and over the mid Atlantic States and Carolinas tonight and tomorrow. Dry cool weather with lots of sunshine is once again expected for tomorrow. So tomorrow will be an almost carbon copy of today but with a freezing start. Most places across central North Carolina will experience low temperatures in the mid to upper 20's tonight and about the same values for tomorrow night.The high will remain anchored over the East Sunday leading to another sunny, calm and cool day with temperatures in the middle 50s. The high will finally build east Sunday night into Monday allowing for the warmer temperatures to get back into the Piedmont with readings warming well into the 60s Monday. A large upper level trough swinging into the northwest U.S. tomorrow night and Sunday will force another lee side storm to form over eastern Montana this weekend. This developing storm system will move into North Dakota Sunday night. A trailing cold front extending southward out of the strengthening storm is due to move through central North Carolina Tuesday night or first thing Wednesday morning of next week. This should bring central North Carolina a few showers Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Long range computer forecasts support drier and more stable air into the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday behind the front.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart