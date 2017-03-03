Today will be another sunny, dry, cool day with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s and a breeze from the west. With low humidity, and gusty winds, there is an increased fire danger today. Outdoor burning is not recommended.Another cold front will sweep through central North Carolina late today and a reinforcing surge of dry, colder air will move into the area tonight and tomorrow. This will lead to freezing temperatures tonight and another sunny, cool day tomorrow.High pressure building in from the Plains states will take control of the weather across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas tomorrow and Sunday.Dry, cool weather with plenty of sunshine will be the rule for not only tomorrow, but Sunday as well. Temperatures will be a bit higher Sunday afternoon with some places topping out around 60 degrees.High pressure will move off to the east later Sunday and Sunday night. This will bring a warmer flow of air to the region Monday with afternoon readings rising toward 70 degrees despite some clouds showing up. We still see warm weather for Tuesday of next week.Clouds will thicken up and showers will start to move into the region during the afternoon ahead of the next cold front Tuesday into Wednesday.Have a great weekend!Bigweather