WEATHER

More Sunshine & Cooler Temps

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Today will be another sunny, dry, cool day with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s and a breeze from the west. With low humidity, and gusty winds, there is an increased fire danger today. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Another cold front will sweep through central North Carolina late today and a reinforcing surge of dry, colder air will move into the area tonight and tomorrow. This will lead to freezing temperatures tonight and another sunny, cool day tomorrow.

High pressure building in from the Plains states will take control of the weather across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas tomorrow and Sunday.

Dry, cool weather with plenty of sunshine will be the rule for not only tomorrow, but Sunday as well. Temperatures will be a bit higher Sunday afternoon with some places topping out around 60 degrees.

High pressure will move off to the east later Sunday and Sunday night. This will bring a warmer flow of air to the region Monday with afternoon readings rising toward 70 degrees despite some clouds showing up. We still see warm weather for Tuesday of next week.

Clouds will thicken up and showers will start to move into the region during the afternoon ahead of the next cold front Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What is the EF-Scale?
Storms rumble through central NC, causing some flooding
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
Look at all that pollen!
More Weather
Top Stories
Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to close for national women's strike
Detained by ICE, Apex 'dreamer' may lose more than freedom
Peeping suspect previously charged with same crime
16 new NC flu deaths in the last week
Fayetteville mayor doesn't rule out another term
Students stunned after Kestrel Heights ordered closed
Kinston police arrest 5th suspect in June murder
Show More
Fayetteville PD, murder victim's family seek answers
Board questions role of UNC's civil rights center
Sessions steps aside from Russia-contact investigation
Man attempts to snatch baby from mom at NC Walmart
Appeals court deals setback to Governor Cooper
More News
Top Video
Detained by ICE, Apex 'dreamer' may lose more than freedom
Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to close for national women's strike
Fayetteville mayor doesn't rule out another term
Wildlife cams will study NC animals, and you can help
More Video