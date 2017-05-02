WEATHER

Sunny, breezy Tuesday with lower humidity!

A cold front swept across the Triangle last evening bringing some downpours, and even damaging wind gusts, across some of the extreme western portions of the viewing area.

Behind the cold front, a nice, refreshing air mass will be in place today with high pressure promoting sunny weather and a noticeable drop off in the humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Another beautiful day is in store tomorrow with sunshine and comfortable levels of humidity. Again, high temperatures will fall just short of 80.

A developing storm, and associated cold front, will bring moisture back into the area toward the end of the week with an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Depending on the timing, a shower or thunderstorm may still be around on Friday.

The weekend is shaping up to be dry at this point, although temperatures will be below average for the first weekend in May.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather

