A strong storm system that battered the Northeast Friday and Friday night will be off to the east over the western Atlantic today. As high pressure begins to build in from the northwest, the pressure gradient between the two systems will lead to a breezy day across the Triangle, but there will be a good deal of sunshine.

Winds will become lighter Sunday and sunshine will continue to dominate the area right through Monday. Temperatures will run cooler than normal in the lower to mid-50s through Monday.

A storm system moving through the West this weekend and into the Plains will drag a cold front into the Appalachians Monday night into Tuesday. This will lead to the return of some rain and perhaps even a thunderstorm to the Triangle Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Dry, cool weather will follow for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week as the cold front slowly moves east and brings a northwest flow of dry unseasonably cool air into the eastern United States.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart

