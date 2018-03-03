Winds will become lighter Sunday and sunshine will continue to dominate the area right through Monday. Temperatures will run cooler than normal in the lower to mid-50s through Monday.
A storm system moving through the West this weekend and into the Plains will drag a cold front into the Appalachians Monday night into Tuesday. This will lead to the return of some rain and perhaps even a thunderstorm to the Triangle Tuesday into Tuesday night.
Dry, cool weather will follow for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week as the cold front slowly moves east and brings a northwest flow of dry unseasonably cool air into the eastern United States.
Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart