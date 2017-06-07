WEATHER

Cool & Dry Thursday

It's not often you have sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the 70s in June! But that's what we had today, and more of the same is on tap for Thursday. High pressure will continue to build down the East Coast, and bring cool, dry air into the region. Lows tonight will drop into the 50s in most spots, and highs on Thursday will only be in the low and mid 70s--10-15 degrees below normal.

After Thursday, a warming trend will take hold for the weekend, but it will still be fairly pleasant through at least Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s with humidity staying on the low side. By Saturday, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s, and near 90 by Sunday.

By early next week, temperatures will be down right hot, with highs in the low and mid 90s, and humidity will be creaking up too. Rain chances remain slim through early next week.

Enjoy the 70s while they're here!

Chris

