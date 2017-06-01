Sunny skies, high temps pushing up UV index today

Drier air will push into the Triangle today with the humidity at comfortable levels with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 80s.We will still see a stray shower popup this afternoon, especially east of I-95.Tonight the temperatures will fall into the 50s in outlying areas. The humidity will stay low through tomorrow with more sun than clouds and highs again in the middle 80s.The weather pattern will be increasingly active this weekend and into next week.Thunderstorms Saturday will be rather isolated and most places will stay dry.Sunday and Monday will have more widespread coverage as a stronger cold front moves in. This cold front should not have much problem moving through the area, ushering in another pleasant air mass by the middle of next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather