WEATHER

More Nice Weather

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A nice couple of days weather wise is on the way! Days will be warm but not humid by June standards. Look for lots sunshine for the most part and nights will be mostly clear and mild. Expect high temperatures to be in the middle 80s with nights into the lower 60s.

The humidity creeps back up on Sunday and some clouds appear with the sunshine. There also can be a shower or thunderstorm in at least a few spots during the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms is Monday when a cold front starts to approach the area. There is the likelihood for a couple of showers and thunderstorms and even the potential for strong thunderstorms. This cold front then moves through and it looks like another drier, more comfortable air mass takes over Tuesday and Wednesday.

June 1 began the 2017 hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin. Right now there are no concerns for any tropical development. This is especially true over much of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean where strong vertical shear is present.

Have a great evening!

Chris

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to eat pudding in space
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
Hurricane season officially starts today!
Helicopter rescues climbers from Colorado mountain
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump says US will abandon global climate accord
Duke Energy unit seeks 15% rate hike on NC customers
15-year-old charged in Kinston double homicide
Man wanted in Durham home invasion turns himself in
Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
Goat Yoga: The wild exercise craze descends on Durham
No evidence of terror in Philippines resort shooting, police say
Show More
Man confesses to peeping up skirts at Raleigh festival
Man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail in Durham
Former FBI director Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
More News
Top Video
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
More Video