A nice couple of days weather wise is on the way! Days will be warm but not humid by June standards. Look for lots sunshine for the most part and nights will be mostly clear and mild. Expect high temperatures to be in the middle 80s with nights into the lower 60s.The humidity creeps back up on Sunday and some clouds appear with the sunshine. There also can be a shower or thunderstorm in at least a few spots during the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms is Monday when a cold front starts to approach the area. There is the likelihood for a couple of showers and thunderstorms and even the potential for strong thunderstorms. This cold front then moves through and it looks like another drier, more comfortable air mass takes over Tuesday and Wednesday.June 1 began the 2017 hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin. Right now there are no concerns for any tropical development. This is especially true over much of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean where strong vertical shear is present.Have a great evening!Chris