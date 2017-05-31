  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
High pressure will start to build into the area Thursday, and that will lower the humidity across central North Carolina. Thursday will be fairly nice featuring bright sunshine.

The area of high pressure will still be nearby Friday. So rain chances will remain very low on Friday as well.

As we head into the weekend high pressure will move east, and moisture will start to increase. So the humidity will go up on Saturday, and Sunday as well as rain chances.

The start of next week will be wet, but we dry out and cool down by mid-week.
Have a great evening!

Chris Hohmann
