A dry flow of air brought a sunny day to central North Carolina.However, most places were about 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday. The much cooler weather is actually very close to what normal is for early March. The chilly air will be more revealing shortly after sunset. A clear sky fresh dry cool air and lighter winds through the night will allow temperatures to drop toward freezing.Tomorrow will be another sunny, dry, cool day with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.Another cold front will sweep through central North Carolina late tomorrow and a reinforcing surge of dry, colder air will move into the area tomorrow night and Saturday. This will lead to freezing temperatures tomorrow night and another sunny, cool day on Saturday.High pressure building in from the Plains states will take control of the weather across the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas Saturday and Sunday.Dry, cool weather with lots of sunshine will be the rule for not only Saturday but Sunday as well. Temperatures will be just a bit higher Sunday afternoon with some places topping out around 60. High pressure will move off to the east later Sunday and Sunday night. This will bring a warmer flow of air to the region Monday with afternoon readings rising well into the 70s despite some clouds showing up. We still see warm weather for Tuesday of next week. But clouds will thicken up and showers will start to move into the region during the afternoon ahead of the next cold front.