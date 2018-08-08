Sunshine will mix with clouds today as thunderstorms pop up in places later in the afternoon and early evening.Not everyone will be in on the wet weather later today. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average in the lower to middle 90s.Thursday looks to be rain-free for much of the area with some sunshine and typical humidity.The weather pattern will become a bit more unsettled once again late in the week and into the weekend.A dip in the jet stream will help push a front south which will then stall nearby. This will lead to a reduction of the heat and more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially for Saturday and Sunday. Storms will remain mainly confined to the afternoon and evening hours each day.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather