Tired of the hot and dry weather? You're in luck!The weather pattern will start to change tomorrow as a developing area of low pressure over Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico begins to shift north.Tropical moisture from this feature will reach our region later tomorrow with a possible afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high heat will get trimmed back, but it will still be warm for this time of year tomorrow with high temperatures in the 80s along with fairly uncomfortable humidity levels.The weather will become even more active during the middle to late part of this week as tropical moisture increases northward across the Carolinas leading to rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evenings.Temperatures will trend back toward more typical readings later this week as the increase in cloudiness holds down daytime heating. The wet weather pattern will last through the weekend, and rainfall amounts through next Monday will average 2-3 inches, which could cause some localized flooding issues.Have a great week!Chris