WEATHER

Temps fall Monday, rain pushing away

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Yesterday's weather featured the warmest air in Central North Carolina since early November, but the arrival of a cold front will initiate a short-lived cooling trend today.

The front will cause rain at times today and temperatures will fall from the 60s at sunrise to the 40s by sunset from the Triangle on north and west, and the 50s late in the day south and east.

With the front lingering not too far to the south tonight and tomorrow, the sky will remain cloudy and there may be a little more rain at times, especially toward the coast.

Tomorrow will be a chilly day with temperatures holding in the 40s.

Warmer air will return beginning on Valentine's Day, with a little sunshine helping the recovery in temperatures.

The warm air will remain across our region on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures back above 70 degrees Fahrenheit in many spots.

Have a great week!

Big Weather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Much needed rain falling across the area
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
More Weather
Top Stories
Cary man charged with attempted murder of a 4-year-old
Police searching for missing NC family last seen in NY
North Carolina county consider beach-parking fee for visitors
2-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
Man in wheelchair injured in Durham hit and run
Durham police seek 2 suspects in Kroger armed robbery
'Horrific murder spree' leaves 5 dead: Sheriff
'No survivors' among 71 aboard jet that crashed into field, officials say
Show More
Pastor wanted in sexual assault ran rowdy congregation, neighbors say
Witness describes seeing survivor walk out of flames of Grand Canyon chopper crash
Man charged in Durham fatal shooting on Eva Street
2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 hang-up call were 'best we have': chief
Orange county man saves family from coyote
More News
Top Video
Cary man charged with attempted murder of a 4-year-old
Man in wheelchair injured in Durham hit and run
#BlackPantherChallenge makes its way to Raleigh
Orange county man saves family from coyote
More Video