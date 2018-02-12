Temps fall Monday, rain pushing away

Yesterday's weather featured the warmest air in Central North Carolina since early November, but the arrival of a cold front will initiate a short-lived cooling trend today.The front will cause rain at times today and temperatures will fall from the 60s at sunrise to the 40s by sunset from the Triangle on north and west, and the 50s late in the day south and east.With the front lingering not too far to the south tonight and tomorrow, the sky will remain cloudy and there may be a little more rain at times, especially toward the coast.Tomorrow will be a chilly day with temperatures holding in the 40s.Warmer air will return beginning on Valentine's Day, with a little sunshine helping the recovery in temperatures.The warm air will remain across our region on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures back above 70 degrees Fahrenheit in many spots.Have a great week!Big Weather