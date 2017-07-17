Climatologically, we are now in the hottest two weeks of the year and the daily weather is responding accordingly. Late last week brought high temperatures in the upper 90s in many places, the hottest readings of the year so far, and it will get even hotter later this week.Before that, spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms today and tomorrow, along with areas of cloudiness, will limit afternoon temperatures to the upper 80s today and around 90 F tomorrow.As hot high pressure takes full control of the weather across North Carolina later this week, we will see abundant sunshine the second half of this workweek, sending temperatures up into the middle 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, and to around 100 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Of course, all this heat and humidity will lead to stray afternoon or evening thunderstorms, but they will be few and far between.Early indications are that the extreme heat will ease early next week and more typical midsummer temperatures will return, along with a better chance for cooling thunderstorm downpours.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell