WEATHER

Heating Up

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Climatologically, we are now in the hottest two weeks of the year and the daily weather is responding accordingly. Late last week brought high temperatures in the upper 90s in many places, the hottest readings of the year so far, and it will get even hotter later this week.

Before that, spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms today and tomorrow, along with areas of cloudiness, will limit afternoon temperatures to the upper 80s today and around 90 F tomorrow.

As hot high pressure takes full control of the weather across North Carolina later this week, we will see abundant sunshine the second half of this workweek, sending temperatures up into the middle 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, and to around 100 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Of course, all this heat and humidity will lead to stray afternoon or evening thunderstorms, but they will be few and far between.

Early indications are that the extreme heat will ease early next week and more typical midsummer temperatures will return, along with a better chance for cooling thunderstorm downpours.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
VIDEO: Florida sinkhole swallows home
Brutal heat, humidity continues prompting heat advisory
More Weather
Top Stories
Are you being cyberstalked?
Durham man charged in crash that kills motorcyclist
Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic
Armstrong: Panthers' firing of GM is a head-scratcher
Police: Woman shot at gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant
Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Show More
Former NC Sen. Kay Hagan out of Georgia hospital
Great White shark lurking off North Carolina coast
Truck spills asphalt, closes US 70, Leesville Road in Durham
Despite HB2, Wake County tourism breaks records in 2016
Police investigate possible explosive device behind Durham home
More News
Top Video
Are you being cyberstalked?
VIDEO: Snake slithers from woman's car in Raleigh
Truck spills asphalt, closes US 70, Leesville Road in Durham
Ajinomoto plans $30M expansion at Raleigh plant
More Video