Tornado Watch issued for most of the area until 11 p.m.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of central North Carolina.

The following counties are under a Tornado Watch:
Alamance, Anson, Caswell, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Vance, Wake.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

The main threat is for damaging straight-line winds; however the tornado risk has increased as well. Timing for severe weather will be 8 p.m. in our western counties, 9-10 p.m. in the Triangle and 11 p.m. along the I-95 corridor. Please be weather aware this evening. We'll keep you updated...


