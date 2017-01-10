  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are 10 breathtaking experiences at National Parks that you're going to want to add to your bucket list. (Shutterstock)

On Wednesday the Grand Canyon celebrates 109 years as a national monument.

The history of efforts to conserve the Grand Canyon pre-date even the creation of the National Park Service. The canyon was given Forest Reserve status in the 1890s. Then on Jan. 11, 1908, came the "first real measure of protection from uncontrolled development," according to the National Park Service. On that day, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the land a national monument.

On a visit to the canyon in 1903, Roosevelt had marveled at its grandeur and stressed the need to preserve it.

"The Grand Canyon fills me with awe. It is beyond comparison-beyond description; absolutely unparalleled throughout the wide world," he said. "Let this great wonder of nature remain as it now is. Do nothing to mar its grandeur, sublimity and loveliness."

It officially became a National Park in 1919, three years after NPS was established. Today the vast canyon is one of the most visited parks in the National Park system, with about 5 million visitors a year.
Related Topics:
weatherGrand CanyontravelhistoryThis Day In History
Load Comments
Related
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
WEATHER
Many schools close Wednesday as icy conditions continue
Flying snow, ice can damage car, cause accidents
Springtime By Thursday
After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info
More Weather
Top Stories
Many schools close Wednesday as icy conditions continue
Forceful, tearful Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
At least one hurt in two-car crash in Raleigh
FBI investigates unconfirmed claims Trump compromised by Russians
Police find gunshot victim at northeast Raleigh gas station
Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black Charleston church members
Probation for teen who shot puppy with BB gun 18 times
Show More
School, business closings and delays information center
Supreme Court blocks ruling directing NC to redraw districts
Flying snow, ice can damage car, cause accidents
Cumberland deputies get heavy duty bulletproof vests
Weary NC voters wish for a less acrimonious 2017
More News
Top Video
Flying snow, ice can damage car, cause accidents
Weary NC voters wish for a less acrimonious 2017
Cumberland deputies get heavy duty bulletproof vests
Computer issue causing cancellations at RDU resolved
More Video