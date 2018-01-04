Threat of black ice lingers after winter storm

At least four people lost their lives during a snowstorm that brought inches of snow to eastern parts of the state - two men in Moore County, a 29-year-old in Beaufort County, and 20-year-old in Surf City.
State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree said Beaufort County resident Joshua Wayne Biddle died Thursday morning after his vehicle overturned; Surf City resident Dax Christopher Baker was pronounced dead after his car was found submerged in a canal, WWAY reports.
And two Moore County men were killed after a pickup truck slid off a bridge, crashed through a guardrail, and landed upside down in a creek.
Major roads are mostly dry in the Triangle, but in areas that got 4-6 inches of snow, black ice will be more of an issue. The dry air, gusty winds and sun really dried up RDU roads on Thursday, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.
It should stay clear Thursday night, with lows between 10-15, some single digits in the heavier snowpack, Hohmann said. Sunny Friday with highs 27 north to 34 south. (below-freezing streak should continue for RDU).
WATCH: Roy Cooper address state after storm
Heavier than expected snowfall fell across eastern and central North Carolina on Wednesday, bringing as much as 6 inches in some areas.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for several counties including Wake, Edgecombe, Halifax, Durham, Granville, Franklin, and Vance.
View full list of counties under an advisory
Many main roads have been treated but secondary roads remain snow-covered and treacherous.
By 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the NC State Highway Patrol responded to more than 1,000 calls, 700 of which were related to collisions.
On Wednesday, Cooper issued a State of Emergency for parts of that state that were impacted the most by the storm.
The timing of the storm was nearly perfect, but the snow fell much farther west than any model ever depicted, Hohmann said.
By morning, Pinehurst saw some of the biggest snowfall with 6 inches in many places. Sanford saw 3.3 inches of snow. Hillsborough and Clayton recorded about 1.5 inches.
In Durham and Orange counties, totals of 1 to 1.5 inches were recorded in some spots.
In Hillsborough, police said power lines were down on Eno Street in the western part of town.
The weather service office in Raleigh said Wednesday it was receiving reports of 3 inches or more of snow in areas southeast of the city.
Accumulations between 2 inches and 4 inches led to hazardous travel conditions in the areas including Moore, Lee, Harnett, Scotland, Hoke, and Cumberland counties.
With lows in the teens and highs in the 30s, the snow could linger on the ground for days, causing those treacherous driving conditions to stick around.
State officials made preparations ahead of the expected winter storm and say they will continue to monitor roadways.
The Red Cross, in partnership with the State of North Carolina and counties, will open an additional shelter in preparation of winter weather. The following shelters will be available in Eastern NC:
Columbus County shelter:
Edgewood Elementary School
317 E Calhoun St.
Whiteville, NC 28472
Currituck County:
Currituck Cooperative Ext Services
120 Community Way
Barco, NC 27917
The Associated Press contributed to this report.